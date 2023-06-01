No party in front of the Olympic stadium for the Roma fans defeated on penalties in the Europa League final against Sevilla. The outflow from the stadium proceeds without euphoria, between disappointment and sadness and even anger, for the more than 54,000 fans who watched the match from the big screens and who leave the obelisk and the Foro Italico behind them in silence and with their heads bowed. They wear the colors on flags and scarves and someone protests the outcome of the match which is considered unfair. Choirs against UEFA and the referee for the unallocated penalty. Among the many angry there are also those who instead applaud the warm support and the climate experienced during the match in the stadium. “It felt like being in Budapest, even better because this is our home,” says a fan as she leaves the Olimpico.