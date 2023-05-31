Seville-Rome, where to watch it on TV and streaming. The latest on the formations (photo Lapresse)

Seville-Rome where to see it: Rai1, Sky, Dazn. TV and streaming news

Sevilla-Roma Europa League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest (kick-off at 21) is an appointment with history for the giallorossi di Jose Mourinho who won the Conference League in the final against Feyenoord a year ago (goal by Zaniolo). In addition to the cup (the English referee Taylor), at stake is qualification for the next Champions League and the European Super Cup (August 16 at the Piraeus stadium in Greece against the winner of Manchester City-Inter). Let’s see where you will be able to see in tve streaming Sevilla-Roma and all the commentators who will tell the match.



Seville-Rome where to see it on TV and Streaming: Rai 1, Dazn, Sky. Europa League Final commentators

The match between Sevilla and Roma, scheduled for May 31 at 21.00, will be broadcast in live on Rai 1 with the commentary by Alberto Rimedio and Antonio Di Gennaro. On Dazn will be told by Pierluigi Pardo and Andrea Stramaccioniwhile on Sky (Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football and Sky Sport 4K, respectively at numbers 201, 203 and 213) commentary of Maurice Compagnoni with technical commentary by Luca Marchegiani. On the sideline there will be Paolo Assogna, Angelo Mangiante, Riccardo Gentile and Valentina Mariani. Sevilla-Roma will also be streamed live on SkyGo, Now and RaiPlay.

Sevilla-Roma probable formations

Jose Mourinho has little doubts for the formation of Rome that will face the Sevilla in the Europa League final: in defense Ibanez favorite over Llorente, Celik and Spinazzola on the wings. Forward El Shaarawy favorite alongside Abraham with Dybala recovered but not in top condition that would start from the bench.

SEVILLE (4-2-3-1): Bono; Navas, Marcao, Gudelj, Telles; Rakitic, Fernando; Ocampos, Torres, Gil; En-Nesyri. Coach: Mendilibar. Subs: 1 Dmitrovic, 31 Alberto, 14 Nianzou, 2 Montiel, 4 Rekik, 43 Manu Bueno, 8 Jordan, 12 Rafa Mir, 17 Lamela, 24 Gomez, 7 Suso. Unavailable: Badè. Disqualified: Acuna. Be wary: -.

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Matic, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Abraham, El Shaarawy. Coach: Mourinho. Available: 99 Svilar, 63 Boer, 2 Karsdorp, 14 Llorente, 68 Tahirovic, 59 Zalewski, 52 Bove, 25 Wijnaldum, 62 Volpato, 21 Dybala, 11 Belotti. Out: Kumbulla, Solbakken, Camara.

