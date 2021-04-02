The Sevillian clubs of Athletic and Real Sociedad will be the only strongholds of fans that the footballers of both teams will be able to feel up close. They will do it at the hotel or on the way to the stadium, never inside La Cartuja as it is a final without an audience. The perimeter closure between Andalusian provinces definitely limits the number of fans of both teams in the city. In Seville, Athletic has three supporters’ clubs, while Real has two. The 35 Athletic members based in Andalusia were the overwhelming majority and they rubbed their hands on March 17 when the Spanish Federation opened the possibility of having an audience. But the balloon was soon punctured.

Now, the supporters’ clubs of each club in the city of Giralda resign themselves to feeling their players up close without being able to go to the game. “We will participate with our support to all the fans of Txuri-Urdines. We have asked for a scarf from each of the realistic clubs in Spain and the world and we will put them in the hotel de la Real in a symbolic act as a tribute to all of them, ”says Ion Urrestarazu, from the El Sur club. In addition to several members in Seville, they also have other people from different Andalusian cities and towns. Chema, a native of Irún, runs a bar called La Esquinita del Puente, on the Alamillo bridge, where members of his peña, El Nazareno, gather to watch Real matches. “The Real fans have their home here when they come to Seville. We have the txuri-urdin heart ”.

As for Athletic, the Peña Óscar de Marcos de Dos Hermanas was born in 2012, when Jorge came up with the idea of ​​setting up a collective in honor of his countryman from Laguardia, Athletic’s right back. The founder and current president Jorge Íñiguez invited two friends who were sympathetic to Athletic. “I wanted to be able to meet people every time I play and they told me to start a club, ”he says. Nowadays it has a beautiful headquarters where they have a small museum with red-and-white objects.

The Peña Nazarena also has its headquarters in Dos Hermanas. And the Jarrillera is 8 years old and is made up of 30 members. Its headquarters is La Viña Jarrillera, a Basque food bar in the center of Seville, with a chef from Triana trained in San Sebastián. Everyone waited like May water for the 2020 final in La Cartuja. A festive atmosphere was being prepared and the hit came. Now the curfew creates the uncertainty of what to do. “We still hide,” laughs De la Fuente, one of its members, who confesses that he has called the district councilor to explain that it is a very special day.