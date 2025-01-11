The Sevilla players celebrate one of the goals in Ipurua





Sevilla managed to start the year 2025 with a victory in Ipurua against Eibar (0-3) in a duel corresponding to the fourteenth day of League F. David Losada’s team added sixteen points after the resounding victory.

Sevilla’s Natalia Padilla-Bidas put the game ahead for her team in the first half, scoring first in the 4th minute and then on the brink of half-time.

After the restart, Alba Cerrato in the 76th minute of the game managed to score the third and last goal of the game for Sevilla to end its streak of two consecutive defeats.

Sevilla will now face Betis next weekend on matchday 15 of the competition in the F League derby at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 19.