Lokonga, Akor Adams and Nianzou have not been with the group either

03/04/2025



Updated at 8:20 p.m.





The template of Seville FC He returned on Tuesday to training after two days off. On the horizon, the second game at home of the championship. It will be next Sunday (21.00) before the Real Sociedad On the 27th of LaLiga.

In the return to training, the Sevillist coach, García Pimientahe has not been able to count on the law with the presence of Pedrosa, Gudelj, Nianzou, Akor Adams and Lokonga. The left side was starting at Sunday against Rayo Vallecano and was on the grass until the 90th minute, at which time it was replaced by Manu Bueno. For their part, Gudelj, Nianzou, Akor Adams and Lokonga were not among those summoned for the game of day 26.

Those who have started the session on Tuesday with the group have been the Antonetti, Manu Bueno and Ramón Martínez. A training that has been attended by the president of Sevilla, José María del Nido Carrascoand the sports director, Victor Orta.

For this Wednesday a new training session of the Sevillista team is planning thinking about the game next Sunday.