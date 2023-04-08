“LaLiga is one of the best in the world, but there are things I don’t understand. The Premier cannot have 28 expelled and LaLiga, more than a hundred. Something is happening, we have to look at this. I really like being here, but something is happening,” said Fernando, a Sevilla midfielder, just after his team’s clash against Celta, which resulted in a 2-2 draw and two expulsions (Gueye and Acuña) by his team. and decreed by the collegiate Valentín Pizarro Gómez. The Brazilian, who played three seasons at Manchester City, referred to a debate that exists in Spanish football around the arbitration model, which the Professional Football League itself wants to review at the Extraordinary Assembly on April 19. In Spain, unlike England, professional soccer referees depend on the Spanish Federation and not on the League itself. Sevilla does not dispute the second expulsion of Acuña, who saw the way to the locker room for making comments to the referee and which were reflected in the minutes: “For repeatedly yelling at me “You’ve loaded it, you’re the fucking character of the game! ”.

The speech to Movistar of one of the most emblematic players of Seville continued with the publication of a statement issued on the morning of this Holy Saturday by the Andalusian team. In it he laments that Sevilla, being the 14th team in terms of fouls committed (329), has been the most affected in relation to expulsions (11) of the entire competition, just like Elche. The Andalusian club, 13th in the classification, also affects the speech expressed by one of its captains regarding the comparison of the reds that are shown in LaLiga with those that are seen in the Premier League, considered by all analysts as the first competition in the world in terms of organization. “The general data of the Spanish competition should lead to urgent reflection: LaLiga is, by far, where the referees show the most cards. The comparison with the Premier League, where physical football is played and with much more contact, speaks for itself: in the Premier, with more games played, 29 red cards have been shown to date; in La Liga, 108. More than triple ”, Sevilla emphasizes in its statement.

The Seville team, which feels harmed by the referees, goes further and requests a review of the model. “From Sevilla FC we demand that this data be analyzed and that a brake be put in place from where it corresponds to decisions that go against the show,” the letter states. He does it at an important moment, in the middle of a fight between the interests of the Spanish Federation and LaLiga over the arbitration issue. Sevilla, as an institution, is next to the interests of the employers’ association and quite far from the criteria defended by the Federation. In addition, he already showed his indignation when the audios of the organization’s president, Luis Rubiales, were released, illegally captured, but where the Andalusian team was despised. “Let’s see if we brush the basins these”, it was stated in the leaked audios in a Rubiales conversation with his father during a Madrid-Seville, revealed by The confidential, where he also said that the Sevillian team is the second team that he dislikes personally behind Villarreal and Valencia. In Sevilla they do not forget these words and José Castro, president of the club, abandoned his position on the Board of the Federation itself. Relations, at the moment, are non-existent.

