The 22-year-old midfielder is recovering from an injury and signs until 2026 Soon he will not be able to combine the first team with the reserve team as happened recently with Pedro Ortiz



12/17/2024



Updated at 5:42 p.m.





Sevilla FC announced this Tuesday that the footballer Lulo da Silva, signed to Sevilla Atlético, has signed the renewal of his contract and that he will be linked to the Nervionense team until June 2026.

Lulo, 22, is currently recovering from a torn cruciate ligament he suffered last March. While recovering, the footballer saw how the expiration date of his contract with Sevilla was approaching, but finally the club decided to renew its trust in a footballer who was taken into account by some of the last coaches who passed through the first team. without being lucky enough to debut in an official match.

Lulo faces the final stretch of his recovery and intends to soon join Jesús Galván’s calls with the reserve team in order to help his teammates achieve permanence in the First RFEF.

The footballer will turn 23 in October 2025 and the RFEF establishes that all subsidiary players who are over 23 years old will not be able to play with the first team with a reserve team record, so next summer the footballer could leave on loan. or remain at the club, limiting his options to play with the first team. Pedro Ortiz, for example, can no longer play with the first and second teams.