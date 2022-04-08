Direct Chronicle

Navas and Rakitic celebrate Sevilla’s third goal against Granada. Raul Caro (EFE)

Sevilla and Granada played a hectic game, where the anxiety of Julen Lopetegui’s disciples and the need of the visitors led to a state close to madness. It was an uncontrolled clash, with gross defensive errors that caused a match in which either of them could win. Sevilla had it after coming back from 0-1 and also a great Granada that tied at two and enjoyed chances to take a golden victory. Sevilla won with a goal from Mir in the 93rd minute after Víctor Díaz equalized in the 88th. It was a truly crazy extension, in which nerves reigned, unbecoming of a candidate to play the Champions League like Sevilla ( second again). Papu, in the 99th minute, made the fourth to settle a dispute where Granada deserved more. The Nasrid team will play it the next day against Levante.

4 Bono, Jesús Navas, Augustinsson, Koundé, Diego Carlos (Gudelj, min. 78), Rakitic, Anthony Martial (Papu Gómez, min. 68), Jesús Corona (Óliver Torres, min. 82), Joan Jordán, Lucas Ocampos (Rafa Mir, min. 67) and En-Nesyri (Lamela, min. 45) two Luis Maximiano, Raúl Torrente (Germán, min. 15), Escudero (Jorge Molina, min. 82), Myrto Uzuni, Víctor Díaz, Domingos Duarte (Quini, min. 71), Eteki (Alberto Soro, min. 82), Njegos Petrovic, Luis Milla, Luis Suárez and Machís (Douglas Arezo, min. 71) See also Fiscal risk with PEC for fuels triggers yield curve premiums - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO goals 0-1 min. 22: Machis. 1-1 min. 31: Diego Carlos. 2-1 min. 65: Lucas Ocampos. 2-2 min. 87: Victor Diaz. 3-2 min. 92: Rafa Mir. 4-2 min. 99: Papu Gomez. Referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias Yellow cards Eteki (min. 41), Joan Jordán (min. 56), Munir (min. 67), Luis Suárez (min. 75) and Rafa Mir (min. 77)

Sevilla is a broken team, but it has a soul. That character and the fact that Granada, very ambitious, looked for the winning goal when they had the tie in their pockets saved him. Rubén Torrecilla’s men played a good game and deserved, at least, a draw. But they left empty. It was inexcusable for his interests to receive a goal with two touches in the area in the 93rd minute. Rakitic, like Santillana, enabled Mir, who scored a goal that is worth a lot, as he channeled the victory and returned Sevilla to second place in wait for what Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid do.

There was not a minute of respite in a game that was played at a high pace. Lopetegui designed his most attacking Sevilla to deprive his team of what they do best, controlling the game in midfield. Without a defensive pivot and with Martial as a midfielder, Sevilla suffered tremendously against Granada’s good approach. Torrecilla must have smelled the local approach, reinforcing his midfield and releasing Machís as a striker. The Venezuelan is a different and lethal footballer. Without a pivot to cover the exit to the ball in a throw-in, Luis Suárez was fouled in a crazy exit by Diego Carlos. The referee ruled the law of the advantage with good judgment and Machís appeared there to sneak through a huge hole and sneak it into Bono’s goal. Sevilla suffered from the evil of the teams on the decline. The changes did not work, with an alarming state of form of their attacking players, and Granada’s first shot on goal became a goal.

Neither Jordán nor Rakitic supported a Sevilla that was proud of the delicate situation that was upon them after a league streak of four games without a win (three draws and a loss against Barcelona). The locals articulated a very rushed attack, with too many balls into the area that Granada was solving with some ease. Even Koundé saved a shot from Machís with great danger. The man who offered him an exit to Sevilla was Navas. The captain decided to give his former teammate Escudero the afternoon in the face of the impotence of Martial, Corona, Ocampos and En-Nesyri. A center measured to the far post by Navas was finished off with anger by Diego Carlos.

Sevilla put Granada under siege in the second half, although their football lacked fluidity and ideas. He found it 2-1 after the VAR validated Ocampos’ goal. The rest was sheer madness. The VAR justly annulled a goal from Mir and after the change of Diego Carlos for Gudelj, Granada gave Sevilla a sovereign review. He equalized in a good shot by Víctor Díaz and when he was close to victory he lost the game in a nine-minute extension. Granada was able to take the match and lost it in added time with goals from Mir and Papu.

