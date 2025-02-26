02/26/2025



Updated at 9:02 p.m.





He Seville He has received this Wednesday in the framework of the ‘Club Office’ awards created this year by LaLiga, the ‘Luis Gil’ award to the most collaborating club and with greater commitment. This is the most special category of these new awards, which pays tribute to the one who was a Sevillista player and later competition director and office of the Laliga player, who died last April. Thus, the ‘Luis Gil’ award to the most collaborator club values ​​active participation, assistance to meetings, consulting and exchange of information between LaLiga and its clubs, with the aim of promoting the competition itself.

In this way, Sevilla FC has been highlighted in this work within the IV Days of Clubs that have been held both on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Portaventura World facilities, in the Catalan city of Tarragona. The president has moved there, José María del Nido Carrascotogether with responsible for the club of different areas, as well as the rest of the clubs of LaLiga EA Sports and LaLiga Hypermotion, in which the follow -up to the evolution of the objectives of the Laliga Impulso Plan has been carried out.

With the presence of LaLiga president, Javier Tebasas well as his counterpart from the RFEF, Rafael Louzán, different presentations and round tables of different professionals from several areas in which Sevilla has also wanted to leave Sevilla, which has been proactive part of this event, have also taken place.

In one of them, the head of the Digital Area of ​​Sevilla, Jara Cisneros, tried the importance of the relationship with the fan. Similarly, the Player Care, or responsible for the attention to the players of the first Nervionense template, Daniel Espartero, participated in another talk regarding the benefits and opportunities related to the player’s knowledge.