The reunions they are usually anterooms for big dates. Today, in the impregnable Johan Cruyff, it is expected that it will be so. With the ball rolling again in the Copa de la Reina, which takes up the suspended edition of the 2019-20 season, Barça and Seville (5:00 p.m., Teledeporte) meet in a very special match. A duel full of renewed sensations, with clear favoritism for him Barça team, which is the one that has played the most Cup semifinals in Spain. With the title pending since 2018, the Lluís Cortés wants to put the finishing touch to last season with a triple (League, Super Cup and Cup) and lead a record in which he is tied with six trophies with Levante and Espanyol.

The main attraction of the Seville, which is going through its second cup semi-final in a row and who aspires to be the great surprise of this strange edition. Those of Toro will not have it easy, but they have prepared thoroughly for it. The reinforcements have arrived in all the lines to add and, despite the fact that the league premiere left a bittersweet flavor (1-1 against Santa Teresa), it appears as a dangerous rival or, at least, very ambitious. Among these signings, two players stand out for whom today’s match at Johan Cruyff will be very special: Claudia Pina and Carla Armengol. Both, pearls of the culé quarry, return home shortly after being transferred so that they can finish exploiting their talent at the highest level. The first of them has already begun to unleash their quality, scoring the tying goal on the first day of the League.

Lluís Cortés will hope that neither Pina nor Armengol will stage everything they have learned at La Masía. As will also wait Tasting Coll, On loan from Barça at Sevilla last season, other than the day the club has managed to establish itself as one of the players with the most projection in Spain. “It is a very competitive team”, He warned the Balearic goal of the box in which he played with great sensations in 2019-20. A fact that evidenced Sevilla on its way to these semifinals, with victories with the same result (3-0) against the historic I raised and the Madrid in eighths and quarters, respectively.

For its part, Barcelona has reached the semifinals after leaving the Sporting Huelva (0-4) and Deportivo (1-0). The Barça team will defend their undefeated fiefdom, where they have not lost since its premiere in September 2019, with the great motivation of having thrashed (0-4) last weekend at Real Madrid in the new women’s ‘Classic’. With the exam passed with an outstanding mark, those of Cortés continue to gain confidence after a historic season. Only the virus could stop them then. Sevilla will seek to do it now.