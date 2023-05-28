Real Madrid go 2-1 to Sanchez Pizjuan: Mir’s advantage overturned by the Brazilian’s brace. In the final Acuña was sent off, but the Andalusians tried above all to avoid injuries

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

A brace from Rodrygo cost Mendilibar his second defeat since coaching Sevilla. In a Sanchez Pizjuan without tension for a long time, Madrid won 2-1 in a comeback thanks to a brace from Rodrygo, the only one available in the usual attacking trident. For Sevilla, there were no injuries ahead of the Europa League final scheduled for Wednesday in Budapest, and this was the only thing that really interested Mendilibar. Incandescent final with the expulsion of Acuña and a series of physical and verbal clashes with the stadium enraged against the former Betis Ceballos.

The choices — The Basque coach continues in his scientific rotations and has once again fielded a team with top players and second choices. In goal Bounou, who normally only plays in Europe. In defense Montiel, Gudelj, Rekik and Acuña, and only the latter will be a starter against Roma. “Doble pivote” for the Rakitic totem and the canterano Manuel Bueno, born in 2004, then Lamela, the Papu and Bryan Gil behind Rafa Mir, who with Roma will give space to En-Nesyri. For Ancelotti, without his son Davide, in Wales for the coaching course, Vinicius out, bruised but above all dazed by the controversies following the episode of racism suffered in Mestalla a week ago, and also Benzema, in addition to Camavinga and Rudiger. Ceballos used as left end. See also Valverde's partner explodes: what does her pregnancy have to do with a blow to Baena?

Two goals and a post — Sevilla went through immediately with Rafa Mir who beat Courtois with a nice left foot after action on the left by Acuña and Bryan Gil (3′), Madrid reacted and Rodrygo first wasted a good opportunity (14′) and then he equalized in the 29th minute with a nice free-kick from the edge, a goal that Mendilibar didn’t like: “How can it be? How can it be?” asked the Sevilla coach. Then double chance for Lamela: in the first, an all-Argentine action orchestrated by Papu and Montiel, “Coco” hit the post (36′), in the second he threw away a great cross from the left by Papu, shooting high with his left foot from two steps (42).

Rodrygo unleashed — In the second half chances for Rafa Mir and Rakitic, and in the 62nd minute the first substitutions: Suso and Joan Jordan in for Bryan Gil and Rakitic. Sevilla at a trot and punished by a masterful counterattack from Madrid: free-kick against their own trocar, ball recovered by Rodrygo on the edge of the area, unloading on Modric who tried for Kroos and the German launched Rodrygo into space: once in the area, double dribbling on the astonished Montiel and the ball placed in the net for the ninth goal in La Liga, a record for Rodrygo. Mendilibar introduced Corona and Oliver Torres for Lamela and Papu and in the last 10 minutes Badé for Gudelj. In the 83rd minute Sevilla were left with only 10 thanks to a very bad challenge by Acuña on Ceballos on the edge of the Madrid area. The Argentine won’t even be there with Roma due to the absurd expulsion received against Juventus. See also Sevilla returns to the place where its idyll with the Europa League began

May 27th – 9.35pm

