Remembering past times, The ends are the figures of Sevilla again. Players with good one against one, imbalance starting from the side and goals. The main figure of this Seville is Dodi Lukebakioalthough it is well seconded from the other band by CHidera Ejke and Rubén Vargas. The three are the main arguments of the Nervions, with permission of the until now disaceded Isaac Romeroand from the club they were shielded at the time of their signature with the aim of keeping them in Sevilla, leaving the door open to that market that always looks with desire the figures that stand out in the Sánchez-Pizjuán. Victor Ortasports director, has applied with the three the same formula: 40 million clause. Neither very low nor very high, the fair so that it does not give you repair to sell, while marking an exit price for more wealthy markets.

Without going any further, last January, in recent days with the open signing window, from Saudi Arabia, an ordago was launched to Sevilla with a 45 million offer by Lukebakio. It exceeded the barrier of its clause because being in the last days of the market, by contract, the departure price increases by a percentage. He didn’t care about the club where he plays Cristiano Ronaldo Put all that money on the table. Sevilla, sportingly, caused him the greatest broken that could happen to him in the middle of the season as it was his most decisive player. The Belgian end itself said no. He didn’t move. Already in summer it will be another song.

The case of Rubén Vargas It is different. He had better proposals in the economic than the nerve in January, but decided that he wanted to try his luck in Spain. Its level has surprised its own and strangers and is in the radar of other clubs. Obviously, he is still landing in the Sánchez-Pizjuán And its level is expected to continue increasing, as well as its value. With ejke the story is different. He arrived free in summer and was a total unknown. He had stood out in Belgiuma better European league. Before his serious injury, the Nigerian had become one of the sensations of the league. And, little by little, that spark that makes it different on the pitch is recovering.

Out of this game of new clauses with a sense of sale in Sevilla it is located Badé. The Frenchman repeats in each interview how well he is in Nervión and the little desire he has to change his air, being that decision. Rejected Aston Villa in January. He is the only one of the Sevillist figures with an upper clause, of 60 million. He was signed by Monchi after the seventh Europa League and renewed until 2029. He did not move the departure price when he was considered high. Your price has risen to 30 millionfar from that price marked by contract. Sevilla is obliged to sell. Clauses are worth as negotiating strategy. Little else.