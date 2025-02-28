He Seville It is immersed in a process of total renewal, both of its objectives, as within its template, with which you must continue taking steps within that reduction of salary mass raised since the beginning of this course. In summer it will play back to … Activate savings mode, with the first output of the big figures of the costumes or players with a higher poster (for youth or performance) to be sold and thus make what will be a very different team from the current one. Where does not seem that Sevilla will change in excess is in its goal. Inside the club they are satisfied with the performance of their two goalkeepers. In fact, this week the figure of Nylandwho made an error in the exit of the goal of the Majorcaalthough its performance is considered this year and a half that it has in the Sánchez-Pizjuán They justify a zero cost incorporation last summer, when he had to get the goal controls. The club rewarded him with two more contracts of contract (2026) After being that first tested. A formula that is now being used with Álvaro Fernández.

As he has been able to know ABC of Sevillethe Sevillista sports management intends to sit in the upcoming dates with the Riojan goalkeeper and his agents to raise an extension of the contract. It has not been the former Huesca a second goalkeeper to use, since he had to act during some games, both in League as in Cupfor the Norwegian goal injury and offered a remarkable level. Its cost within the salary mass of the template is relatively low, so Victor Orta He wants to bet on insurance. Maintaining the communion between two goalkeepers that give the average level that the nervous template has, neither above nor below, is its decision. There is no money to go to the market for another goalkeeper with more projection or tables. It is a expensive and scarce product. He Seville It is in the current league situation thanks and against those carried out by its goalkeepers. Seven goals to zero, matches where they were the most prominent, while in others, as in Mallorca or in the metropolitanfor placing two scenarios where they were aligned so much Nyland as Álvarohis performance subtracted in the general note of his companions.

The club knows how it wants to handle this issue and the importance of those responsible for the goal, so they transmit completely confidence at all times. With Nyland It was first demonstrated at that time offered in the Summer of 2023when I was without a team. The Norwegian strongly grabbed the opportunity, he became strong in his selection, and showed that the Seville He had not erred in his hiring. Economic and with performance. In fact, this point of having a more mature goalkeeper, who gave tranquility and confidence to the defensive line was sought in a young staff. He has even apologized for the goal embedded against the Majorcaknowing that those last game balls, where barullos are created in the area, the best option is always to clear with fists. He wanted to keep the ball. Grab it and finish the encounter in your hands. It could not be. «It is very difficult to accept, especially because it should have done it better. There is only one thing to do now and it is to get up again! “he wrote on his social networks. Two points that flew and reopen an old debate about the Sevillist goal. There was after the march of Palop And now the shadow of Bond It is the elongated.

On the part of Álvaro Fernández The experience is similar. TO Nyland Nor was he signed to be a starter from day one. He had to overcome his rival in the same in a very complex year with such a coach change. García Pimienta has given his place to Rioja. The Cup was theirs more the space that the Norwegian could give. He has had matches to demonstrate that he is prepared for a first club, with outstanding performances that have opened the possibility of prolonging his contract. Same philosophy as with Nyland: I let you show if you are prepared to compete in the Sánchez-Pizjuán And then I offer you renewal. Obviously, Álvaro wants to be a starter. To their 26 years It is prepared. The first stone is to stay in Nervión, since the parties reach an agreement.

The third leg of the goal

Alberto Flores Keep growing with the Seville Atlético. The canterano goalkeeper has demonstrated sufficient maturity to continue competing with the subsidiary when he already has higher teams and clubs calling for his door. Accumulates the best national football streak in 2025with a goal received in the seven games played. Alberto would be the other possibility that sports direction has to fasten that position for next year. Anyway, with its youth and only experience in Sevillist territory, it is understood that it is better to continue seeing its improvement day by day, but without the responsibility of grabbing a goal of that magnitude. In summer, Alberto Flores himself should express what he wants for the next year of his career. He signed three years last summer. It is at home. And that goal of Sánchez-Pizjuán will be yours one day.