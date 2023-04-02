Direct Chronicle

“We grew up in the mud, we fear nothing.” This is how the banner displayed by the Sevilla fans in the Nuevo Mirandilla read. There, in the mud, in a regional derby marked by almost extreme necessity, José Luis Mendilibar made his debut with a victory that took Sevilla away from the relegation zone. A vital victory that puts Cádiz in trouble, which allows Sevilla to win again away from their stadium eight games later, and which was defined by details in a game with very thick football. The goalkeeper David Gil, who is playing due to the suspension of Ledesma, the starter, missed both goals for Sevilla. His weak clearance inside his own area was very well used by Ocampos, one of the most in tune of Sevilla.

0 David Gil, Luis Hernández, Luis Espino, Raúl Parra, Fali, Fede (José Mari, min. 80), Iván Alejo (T. Bongonda, min. 60), Rubén Sobrino, Rubén Alcaraz, Negredo (Chris Ramos, min. 60 ) and Sergi Guardiola See also For this reason, China is ruling out a major outbreak of Covid 2 Dmitrovic, Jesús Navas, Gudelj, Loic Bade, Marcos Acuña (Alex Telles, min. 85), Pape Alassane Gueye, Rakitic (Lamela, min. 69), Bryan Gil Salvatierra (Suso, min. 75), Lucas Ocampos (Óliver Torres , min. 85), Joan Jordán and En-Nesyri goals 0-1 min. 50: Lucas Ocampos. 0-2 min. 73: En-Nesyri. Referee Cesar Soto Degree Yellow cards Loic Bade (min. 28), Iván Alejo (min. 41), Rubén Sobrino (min. 54), Lucas Ocampos (min. 55), Bryan Gil Salvatierra (min. 59), Raúl Parra (min. 62) and Pape Alassane Gueye (min. 64)

A little later came the decisive play of the clash. Fali, who had sent a ball to the post, went up to attack when he pressed his Cádiz the most. Navas saved the draw against Guardiola with a fantastic cross. On the next ball into the area, with Fali out of place, Badé’s free kick was very well touched by Bryan Gil so that En-Nesyri, a hard worker, scored the second. Direct football, Mendilibar style, it is supposed, three touches and a goal. It was the culmination of a too tense clash. Where everything happened after a really discreet first half.

There is no football when the threat of relegation looms. Much more when danger comes to a team like Sevilla, with its players not knowing very well how to react to this type of situation. These are circumstances of the game that go beyond the influence of a new coach, in the case of Mendilibar. Two weeks of work with the Basque gave to see a Sevilla with Dmitrovic in the goal for Bono and the abandonment of the defense of three centrals for a more classic 4-3-3 is the schemes of Mendilibar. Also, so that Sevilla’s game was based on Dmitrovic’s balls from his area, taking advantage of the Serbian’s good punch.

They were the novel nuances of a Sevilla that barely improved compared to the Sampaoli stage. The flat game without depth appeared again from a group that is still very baffled. Sergio’s team, which opted for Negredo up top, defended itself very consistently against a blunt and innocent Sevilla.

Ocampos’ goal changed everything in the second half. Cádiz created danger in a rustic way, with balls into the area, until En-Nesyri scored the second. “We knew it was going to be very difficult. I am a newcomer and hardly know them. It is a very important victory”, admitted Mendilibar himself.

