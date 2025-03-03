03/03/2025



Updated at 8:20 p.m.





He Seville has announced Monday through a statement on its official website that joins the Ai Alliance. The club catalogs this step as a historical milestone since it is proud to be “the world’s first sports entity to be invited to join” to this prestigious organization that “encourages the responsible, ethical and collaborative development of artificial intelligence (AI).”

The full statement indicates the following:

«The Sevilla Fútbol Club has become history again by becoming the world’s first sports entity to be invited to join AI Alliance, a prestigious international community that encourages the responsible, ethical and collaborative development of artificial intelligence (AI), establishing global standards in technological innovation. Among the more than 150 organizations that make up this alliance, Sevilla FC stands as the first sports entity, thus reaffirming its firm Commitment to technological development applied to sport.

Ai Alliance was co -founded by IBM and Meta and includes other great technological actors such as Intel, AMD, Oracle, Red Hat and Sony. In addition, prestigious universities and academic institutions are part of this initiative, including CERN, EPFL, Eth Zurich, Yale, Cornell, Tokyo, Imperial College London and the Indian Institute of Technology of Bombay.









At the national level, Sevilla FC becomes the fourth Spanish institution to join AI Alliance, along with Barcelona Supercomputing Center, MLOPS Community and ESADE, marking a milestone in the history of sport and technology in Spain. For years, Sevilla FC has established itself as a reference in the integration of avant -garde technologies both in sports and business sphere. The club has used AI to implement advanced solutions in various areas. In the sports field, Sevilla FC He has developed directed solutions, among other objectives, to the identification and characterization of players based on the valuations of their scoutsexpressed in natural language.

In the commercial field, The club has incorporated AI in its tools for sale of tickets, sponsorship and fan 360, with special emphasis on assistance prediction solutionsthat have had a significant impact on the management of the secondary market market. The president of Sevilla FC, José María del Nido Carrascohe valued very positively the incorporation of the entity into this organization: «For Sevilla FC it is a pride to be the first sports entity to be part of the AI ​​Alliance. We are fully committed to its principles for a development of safe, ethical and collaborative artificial intelligence. For the club, it is an important recognition of the technology industry and different academic institutions to our determined commitment to apply technological innovation to sport and also to our different business areas to provide our professionals with the best tools to pursue success inside and outside the field ». By joining AI Alliance, Sevilla FC also adopts as their own the fundamental principles of this community, which include:

– Global collaboration to advance the development of AI.

– Definition and development of cases of use of AI in the sports industry.

– Promotion of open source technology that foster equitable access to AI.

With this achievement, Sevilla FC not only reinforces its commitment to digital transformation, but also positions itself as a key actor in the development of a more innovative, ethical and sustainable sports ecosystem, racing the way for other sports entities to follow its example.

Recently, Meta has published an article highlighting the success case that supposes in Scout Advisor for the use of its generative technology with Llama 3 of Meta and Watson of IBM ».