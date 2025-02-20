02/20/2025



To the Seville They have put their teeth long during the January market. His disastrous economic situation invite you to see the transfer markets with other eyes. You need to sell. One way or the other. The greater the surplus value, minors will be their problems. And he has been able to see first hand how the value of his template has been growing despite the irregular sports results. Or in other words, it has raw material within a limited squad, with players whose price does not stop growing. Good proof of this is the last signing windowwhere two players have been bought and has only left with money on the table to Gonzalo Montiel. However, they have been quite more.

The Aston Villa offer, around 30 million, for Loïc Badé. Sevilla was already counting the tickets, but it was the French central itself who stopped the operation at the last minute. Did not look out of Sánchez-Pizjuán. Not yet. Other attempts, even more important than that of the defender, were able to leave Sevillists without their top gunner: Dodi Lukebakio. The Belgian was able to leave for the lucrative soccer of Saudi Arabia. It wasn’t his time.

He Al-Nasr de Cristiano Ronaldo He wanted to cover the number 11 of Sevilla with gold. Offered him a contract of Net 8.5 million per season. Sevilla paid above the clause (45 million) since the contracts penalize the time to want to take their own player to force in the last days of the market, increasing a percentage that exit price. Sevilla would have fixed a problem with those more than 30 million surplus value, adjusting the current budget, very outdated in terms of the forecast. However, Dodi remained in his thirteen. I didn’t want to get out of nerve that way and in that market. As with Badé, Lukebakio is waiting for that call from a bigger club than Sevilla, whose contract is not only important in the economic, but also has a prominent component in sports. The two struts of the club were able to leave in January for a figure of 75 million, leaving a surplus value above 50. In the face of summer that train, to arrive, it will not be allowed to pass through any of the parties.

The weight of the quarry

And not only Sevilla has received proposals for its two figures. Also the focus of the clubs has been placed near those youth players who have long stopped knocking on the door of the first team to become usual headlines. It is not just Isaac Romero Everything shines in this Seville. José Ángel Carmonawho recently renewed his contract, has received a great proposal from Russian football, of those who are difficult to say that not because of the salary offered compared to what he perceives in Nervión. He Zenit reached a fixed offer plus another five In variables.









By Juanlu This interest of the Galatasaraywho put on the table ten kilos He knew that they were going to be rejected by Sevilla, for the price of the player and the time of the market, already closed in Spain. Some players will continue to raise their price, while others are in their stop. What is evident is that Sevilla will arrive in summer with the poster of everything is sold in its wardrobe. It will be time to make box.