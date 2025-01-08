

He Seville the visit of the Valenciawhich is vital for this season’s sporting project. The cup stumble and the bad feelings left by the team make this coming Saturday’s duel a turning point for everyone, including García Pimienta.

The coach was shaken after the elimination against Almería and now has the task of convincing again. All this, while the long-awaited winter reinforcements arrive. Ruben Vargas He is very close to joining the Seville club, while in Seville they are still in shock due to the sit-in. Juninho at the last minute. The Qarabag striker was expected to arrive in Seville this Wednesday and pass the medical examination, but a last-minute offer from Flamengo It made the Brazilian change his mind.

However, the winter market has just started and the sports management is already working on another forward and even on some more profile if the opportunity arises. Meanwhile, life continues the same in the José Ramón Palacios Cisneros sports city, Sow He continues to accumulate days of work and it seems that he will be on the list for Saturday. Gudelj and Pedrosa They are also training normally after being reserved last week as both were not at full capacity.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho, Ejuke and Nianzou continue to miss out due to injury. The first, furthermore, is looking for a way out in the market. Others who do continue training despite the rumors of departure are Boat and Montiel.