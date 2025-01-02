There are several footballers of the Sevilla FC whose contract ends on June 30 and that, therefore, since January 1, they can now negotiate their future independently with other clubs to leave as free agents in the summer. The largest case, in terms of emoluments and career, is undoubtedly that of suso. His contract expires and Sevilla FC, unless there is a drastic change, is not going to offer him a renewal.

A possible departure of the Cádiz native now in January would release a sensitive pinch of wage bill and if the Nervión entity also received a transfer amount, the ideal scenario for the club would appear. This, at the moment, seems complicated. Everything indicates that he will exhaust his contract in Nervión. Suso’s performance has plummeted in recent times, either due to injuries or irregularity in his game. With García Pimienta this season, he has only played 138 minutes in LaLiga.

Another footballer with a complicated future at Sevilla FC is the youth player with a first team record. Pedro Ortiz. The Balearic midfielder will leave the white team at the end of the season. He has also not managed to find a place for himself at Sevilla FC despite his quality and good expectations. 48 minutes this season the Copa del Rey has been played in a couple of moments.

We will also have to be very attentive to what happens with the goalkeeper. Alvaro Fernandez. He signed for only one year and now Sevilla FC has to decide whether or not to extend his contract. Due to Nyland’s injury, he has played a dozen games in which he left a good feeling… except in his last appearance at the Bernabéu where he raised many doubts. Right now the balance is leaning towards his renewal, as the Norwegian’s substitute.









Finally there is the case of transferred who have to return to their respective clubs of origin on June 30. Saul He has had little participation due to his injury, although if he completes a good second round, Sevilla FC will try to keep him in what would be the last year of his contract with the colchoneros (2026). As to Ship, the Argentine does not count and can leave even now in January. And it seems difficult for Lokonga to continue from the summer, whose purchase option for the Sevillistas amounts to 12 million euros.