Sevilla has an intense schedule of visits to different brotherhoods this Easter and began this Monday with its usual floral offering to the brotherhood of Polígono San Pablo. The club thus continues with the traditions and did not hesitate to be present with its president, José Castro, and his coach, Julen Lopetegui, in command of his delegation. The entity has planned several acts during these days to pay tribute to the brotherhoods of its area.

The meeting between Julen Lopetegui and José Ángel Saiz Meneses was especially striking, Archbishop of Seville. Both were talking for a few minutes and the great interest of the Basque coach is reflected in being fully present in the traditions of such a special week for the city of Seville.

LaLiga Santander *Data updated as of April 11, 2022

The Sevilla team, meanwhile, will prepare this week for their Sunday match against Real Madrid in which there are high hopes of continuing in the fight for the privileged zone of the classification. Lopetegui hopes to recover more troops with a view to that clash and thus leave behind those strong conditioning factors that minimized his squad during past days.