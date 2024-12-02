Sevilla FC hosted Osasuna this Monday to close the 15th day of LaLiga EA Sports 24-25 at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium. We value the individual performances of the players of the team led by Xavi García Pimienta. This is how they played… ÁLVARO FERNÁNDEZ SUSPENSE His erratic clearance on Budimir’s goal cost the team two valuable points. CARMONA APPROVED It is not easy to mark Bryan Zaragoza, but he ended up justifying his renewal, despite the lack of aim. BADÉ APPROVED As usual, he was the best in defense, but he fumbled in Areso’s center, which Budimir ended up finishing off. KIKE SALAS GOOD Good as a center back and good as a winger. The youth player has stepped up seeing that the competition is strong and even scored a goal that was disallowed. PEDROSA APPROVED Very active in the band, both good and bad. Barco already has to convince a little for the Catalan to be a starter on the left. LOKONGA WELL He defended, broke lines and shared the game. The Belgian, who left the field injured, continues to grow. GUDELJ BIEN He played as a pivot and center back and surprised Herrera with a whiplash. Always solvent and without gross errors. SOW GOOD His ears have been ringing so much that he has been looking like the footballer he should be for two games. He has taken a step forward and his connection with Isaac can look good. LUKEBAKIO BIEN By far, the player with the most quality on the squad. Pimienta is praying three of our fathers so that in winter no one takes out the checkbook. SMALL APPROVED From more to less. You intuit little things, but with intuition you don’t win games, nor do you score goals. Peque has to make a big difference to earn his place in the First Division. ISAAC BIEN tried and showed again the spark that he seemed to have lost, but he still hasn’t scored and Sevilla needs a scorer like Comer. SAÚL BIEN Two months later, he arrived, was applauded and gave an assist. A new start to arrive motivated at the Metropolitano. SUSO SUSPENSE The Cádiz native no longer offers even the flashes of quality to which we are accustomed, and the team needs it like eating. JUANLU APPROVED Nobody sees him comfortable as an interior player, although the coach insists on placing him there. JESÚS NAVAS APPROVED Whenever he is on the field, his teammates look for him and he injects morale. There are only four games left to say goodbye to him. AGOUMÉ APPROVED He has to win his position again and came out wanting to propose. He was about to give an assist to Lukebakio. GARCÍA PIMENTA WELL With the skills he has, the Catalan has been able to create a team that proposes play. The lack of a goal continues to penalize him.

