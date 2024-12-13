

12/13/2024



Updated at 10:15 p.m.





Christmas has arrived and Sevilla has launched a toy drive for families who need extra help this year. All children deserve their gift these Christmas holidays, which is why the Nervión club has made a call for the fans who come to watch the game Seville – Celtic collaborate in this solidarity initiative. In this way, the club will enable the door 28 from the stadium Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán during the moments before the meeting so that anyone who wants to deposit a toy.

The Sevilla FC Foundation has kept this campaign open since last week to help the most disadvantaged children in the city during the Christmas gift season. An initiative that is framed within the ‘Christmas in Nervión’ calendar, and that will run until December 23 and invites everyone who can and wants to leave new toy items at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium (gate 4) or pre-owned.

The solidarity campaign for Christmas 2024 has been promoted by the Foundation under the motto ‘Share Sevillanía’, inviting all participants to proudly spread the essence and spirit of unity that characterizes the Sevilla FC family.