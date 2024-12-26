12/26/2024



Updated at 9:26 p.m.





He winter transfer market It offers football clubs, with the second part of the season still ahead of them, the possibility of reinforcing their squads to face the most decisive stretch of the season with greater guarantees. He Valenciapenultimate classified in First Division, has taken advantage of the Christmas break to change coaches and Carlos Corberannew coach of the Mestalla team, also wants to give a twist to the team he has at his disposal. Rafa Mira footballer who plays for Valencia on loan from Sevilla, based on what has happened during the season, could be one of those designated for a change of scenery this January, but Sevilla is opposed to this happening.

In Valencia they assure that the forward is one of the players who could make room for other signings. However, as this medium has learned, The footballer could not return to Nervión now cutting his loan unless Sevilla agrees, something that is far from happening right now.

Rafa Mir, with a signed contract with Sevilla until June 2027has accumulated physical problems and extra-football problems this season, which has prevented the forward from having continuity in Valencia with whom he has barely played in this 24-25 campaign a total of seven official matches (300 minutes) in which he has managed to score a goal.

After certifying his departure for Valencia last summer, the footballer criticized the treatment received by Del Nido Carrasco and Víctor Orta, who, according to his words, changed the conditions of the agreement reached with Valencia in January 2024 at the last minute, frustrating his going at that time.









For Rafa Mir to leave Valencia during the month of January Sevilla must give the go-ahead. The Nervionense club would agree to cut the loan if it found him (without passing through the capital of Andalusia) an accommodation in another team with favorable conditions for its interests or if it decided to incorporate him into its own squad, something that seems highly unlikely despite the fact that the Sevilla is looking for a striker.