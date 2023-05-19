Sevilla, once again, to the Europa League final: see the great goals vs. Juventus

Sevilla did it again. The Spanish team beat Juventus on Thursday in overtime and qualified for a new Europa League final, a tournament in which it is the top winner (6 titles), thanks to great goals from the Spanish Suso and the Argentine Erik Lamela.

Sevilla, to another Europa League final

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in Juventus vs. Seville.

The Andalusian team began losing thanks to a remarkable goal by Dusan Vlahovic for Juventus, in the 65th minute. However, just six minutes after the goal, the Spanish Suso scored the tie.

Then, when the game had already gone into overtime, Argentine Erik Lamela scored the winning goal.

Sevilla will face off in the final against Roma, who drew this Thursday goalless against Bayer Leverkusen.

The final duel will be on May 31.

