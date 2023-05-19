Friday, May 19, 2023
Sevilla, once again, to the Europa League final: see the great goals vs. Juventus

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in Sports
Sevilla, once again, to the Europa League final: see the great goals vs. Juventus


Sevilla fans

Sevilla fans.

Sevilla fans.

The Spanish team continues to show that this is their favorite competition.

Sevilla did it again. The Spanish team beat Juventus on Thursday in overtime and qualified for a new Europa League final, a tournament in which it is the top winner (6 titles), thanks to great goals from the Spanish Suso and the Argentine Erik Lamela.

Sevilla, to another Europa League final

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in Juventus vs. Seville.

The Andalusian team began losing thanks to a remarkable goal by Dusan Vlahovic for Juventus, in the 65th minute. However, just six minutes after the goal, the Spanish Suso scored the tie.

Then, when the game had already gone into overtime, Argentine Erik Lamela scored the winning goal.

Sevilla will face off in the final against Roma, who drew this Thursday goalless against Bayer Leverkusen.

The final duel will be on May 31.

