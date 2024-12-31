José María del Nido Benavente will not be able to attend the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán for the next 20 games that Sevilla plays at home. This was notified by the Nervionense club to its largest shareholder this Tuesday, as reported by Del Nido himself through his social networks. A sanction imposed on him by the Sevilla board of directors for that incident with one of the club’s lawyers, Lucas Fernandez de Bobadillain the antebox of the Sánchez-Pizjuán.

It all happened last October 6, on the day where the city derby was played in Nervión. Del Nido, according to the complaint filed by Fernández de Bobadilla in court, allegedly shook and scolded the lawyer, accompanying his writing with the security cameras that Sevilla has placed in some areas of its stadium, such as the antebox. On the other hand, the club itself has within its statutes a sanctioning regime for indecent behavior and Sevilla has taken that path to sanction its former president. 20 games without access to Sánchez-Pizjuán, which would begin on January 11 with Sevilla-Valencia.

Del Nido Benavente presented allegations against this sanction, which were rejected by the competent bodies of the Nervionense club in this matter. The next step has been an internal appeal, which has also been rejected. Now, the next step of the former president will be to go to ordinary justice so that they agree with him or, at least, estimate the possibility of a precautionary measure while deliberating whether he should stay out of his team’s stadium. In the meantime, you will not be able to access the stadium.

Del Nido Benavente has revealed the sanction and has taken the opportunity to point out the whistles that the top Sevilla leader received during Jesús Navas’ farewell. According to the former president, Del Nido Carrasco had prepared a speech that he could not give due to the boos from the stands. Furthermore, he assured that his sanction was “a smokescreen to cover his incompetence.”