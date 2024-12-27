

The players of the Seville They exhaust their last days of Christmas vacation before returning to work to prepare for the return to the competition that for those of Garcia Pimienta will be given January 4 from the 5:30 p.m. when the sevillistas visit Almeria at the UD Almería Stadium in the qualifying round of the King’s Cup.

The Nervionense club hopes to have the support of its fans ahead of this clash and has announced that The registration period has already opened so that their fans can register and opt to have the right to purchase tickets for this match.

Sevilla announces that “the localities have a price of 40 euros and the paid members, red and white, have until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. to register, with a drawing being held on Monday morning if the requests exceed the available ticket quota. The club points out that they have 400 tickets, a figure from which those intended for “institutional attention” must be deducted.