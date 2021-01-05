EI Seville faces his second Cup qualifying visiting the Linares and with the intention of eliminating the bitter taste that the derby hangover before the Betis has left himfollow the game live on AS.com). Not the point harvested in the territory of the eternal rival palía the bad feelings that those of Lopetegui gave off in the Villamarin. The things of the requirement. The draw wanted Sevilla to continue without leaving Andalusia in this Copa del Rey, since after alighting at Lucena, now it moves to a province further east, specifically to the Jaén town of Linares, where Lopetegui is expected with a mixture of respect and desire.

“The Kings are coming … from Europe. And as good miners, we have the coal ready.” With this witty slogan Linares announces the visit of the hexaca champion of the Europa League to the Municipal of Linarejos. A poster that makes all the sense in the world beyond the slogan, since it serves to announce the ticket prices to the sports arena, something rare in recent times by the damn pandemic. Tonight, after a favorable report from the Territorial Delegation of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, 2,500 Linarians will be able be in the stands. The intense cold of the thermometers will be alleviated, in part, by the ambient heat.

Plans. Lopetegui announces a competitive eleven, but the truth is that in the previous round only Bono and Jordán played from the theoretical eleven, in addition to others more or less common like Óliver Torres or De Jong. What is certain is that neither Navas nor Ocampos will be there, touched after the derby and did not train yesterday.

He Linares, meanwhile, even has negotiated the premium if achieved the feat of eliminating Sevilla. Alberto González’s men closed the league on December 13, when they tied one goal with the Betis subsidiary to close the year. He Seville He started 2021 in the same way against the Betic first team and now he wants to turn the page to avoid charcoal.