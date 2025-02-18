



Fruit of the joy born of the great triumph against Valladolid, in the most round win of the season, with that 0-4 so forceful that he leaves no room for doubt, the Seville He wanted to have a detail with his fans lowering the tickets available beyond the fertilizers throughout the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium for the next visit of the RCD Mallorca, which seems key in the future of LaLiga for the Nervión box .

This is a meeting in which García Pimient positioned four points in Europe, in that sixth place that at the moment is owned by Rayo Vallecano, precisely the following rival in the domestic championship.

With that measure the entity seeks to encourage the total support of the white fans, which will have available A special promotion in ticket officesand it is that all subscribers and red partners of Sevilla FC can take out from this Wednesday, via online through the website, entries with bonus prices in all areas of the Sevillista stadium, which will be the one that houses the match. It will move to Vallecas and San Sebastián El Sevilla, which until mid -March will not play as a local again.

For that Sevilla – Mallorca, there will be tickets from 20 euros in both goals up to 50 euros in the low tier of preference, passing for 30 euros in the background and 40 euros in the high stop of preference. The promotion will also be available at the physical box office of the stadium on the same day of the match, as confirmed by the club itself in a statement.