Sevilla’s defeat against Granada at Los Cármenes marked the end of a historic unbeaten run. And it is that the Lopetegui team did not fall in LaLiga since last February 9, when they were defeated by Celta on their visit to Balaídos. This means that between last season and the current one, including a pandemic, Sevilla accumulated 18 games without knowing defeat, the equivalent of almost one round of the League.

The data still improves if all competitions are taken into account. Thus, adding the matches of the Europa League and that of the European Super Cup, in which Sevilla finished the 90 minutes drawing with Bayern, the result is a total of 23 consecutive games without having knelt down.

But all this was cut abruptly with the defeat against Granada that leaves several consequences. The first, that Jordán will be out the next day, in which Eibar will visit Nervión, for his absurd expulsion in less than a minute. The second, that Escudero is doubtful for the visit to Chelsea on Tuesday in the Champions League debut due to a strange injury that occurred in the first half.