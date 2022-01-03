Direct Chronicle

Sevilla reached 41 points after defeating Cádiz in a regional derby that ended with a goal from Ocampos in the first shot between the three sticks of Julen Lopetegui’s. With this victory, Sevilla is five points behind Madrid, the leader, with one game less than the whites. Sevilla were better, especially in the second half, where they enjoyed many scoring chances to capture a larger score. Cádiz, very weakened, tried with little strength and put the opposite in trouble in the final section. Cádiz does not know the triumph in its field yet in this course.

0 Jeremias Ledesma, Luis Espino, Victor Chust (Isaac, min. 61), Haroyan, Carlos Akapo, Tomás Alarcón, Iván Chapela (Rubén Sobrino, min. 77), Negredo, Martín Calderón (Álex Fernández, min. 54), Jens Jonsson (Iván Alejo, min. 61) and Milutin Osmajic (Florin Andone, min. 54) one Bono, Marcos Acuña, Diego Carlos, Gudelj, Rakitic, Fernando (Rekik, min. 54), Joan Jordán, Lucas Ocampos, Augustinsson (Óscar Rodríguez, min. 85), Iván Romero (Munir, min. 70) and Papu Gómez ( Oliver Torres, min. 85) Goals 0-1 min. 57: Lucas Ocampos. Referee Javier Alberola Rojas Yellow cards Augustinsson (min. 78)

Cádiz is a place that Seville is usually good at. He has not lost for a long time, in 2005 and in the Cup, having won in his last three trips to the Nuevo Mirandilla. Sevilla also visited Cádiz with the incentive of becoming the only team capable of giving Madrid some response after their defeat in Getafe. If anyone expects Lopetegui’s team to be an overwhelming team, surely they should look elsewhere. Sevilla appeared with a defense of three centrals with Gudelj and Acuña accompanying Diego Carlos, and, most worryingly for them, without their two forwards, En-Nesyri and Mir, presumably affected by the coronavirus, since Sevilla does not report of the identity of their infected players. Romero, a 20-year-old boy, was the striker of a team that did not play badly in Cádiz, but suffered a finishing problem.

Those of Álvaro Cervera also had their losses. It was a very recognizable team, that is in relegation places and that tries to survive from the good defensive work. Cádiz went back and gave the ball to a dominating Sevilla, but without gunpowder. The yellow team only felt danger in a real way within two minutes. A good play between Ocampos and Papu ended with a very frank shot from Jordán that came just brushing the post from Ledesma’s goal.

The clash became a monologue with Sevilla’s ball, moving it from one band to another without the possibility of sinking their teeth into a very well-organized Cádiz, where their two forwards, Negredo and Saponjic, were the first to carry out the defensive work. At 28 minutes, Lopetegui loaded his initial scheme to return to play with four defenders and Acuña as a right back. Sevilla also changed their style. Ocampos sneaked more inside and began to put more balls in the area due to the impossibility of entering into combinations. Cádiz suffered a certain harassment from Sevilla, although they defended zero to zero without too much trouble.

Sevilla took a step forward in the second half. He was putting Cádiz in his area. As the local players got tired, the pressure was increased by Lopetegui’s team, who found the goal in a quality play inside the area. Rakitic gave Ocampos a golden pass, who surprised Ledesma with the short stick. The goal opened a period of absolute dominance for Sevilla, who enjoyed several occasions to score the second goal. Ocampos threw out with everything in favor; Ledesma took an impossible ball to Acuña and still a foul from Acuña himself came out touching the crossbar. Cádiz tried to reach the final stretch of the crash without receiving a second goal that would be decisive.

The entry of Iván Alejo revitalized a dead team. Sevilla had not been able to close the match and the last minutes were played with some emotion. The stands pulled a Cádiz that tried to find a tie. A shot from Espino put Bono in trouble and Andone was close to the goal while Ledesma returned to save a great shot from Rakitic and another from Oscar. The 0-1 did not move and Sevilla looks very high.

