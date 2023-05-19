Sevilla still has a chance to win the fifth Europa League win in nine years. The Spaniards settled with Juventus (2-1) on their own field after extra time and will meet AS Roma in the final. Erik Lamela headed the winning goal.
Substitute Dusan Vlahovic had opened the scoring for Juventus in the 65th minute, Suso equalized 6 minutes later. Last week it was 1-1 in Turin.
Danny Makkelie whistled the match in Seville and gave Sevilla player Marcos Acuña his second yellow card just in time. Defender Karim Rekik then came in.
