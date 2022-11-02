Sad ending for Sevilla in the Champions League. The team led by Sampaoli fell on the last day of the group stage against Manchester City 3-1 in a game in which they managed to get ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Rafa Mir but in which they were unable to manage the advantage. Lewis, Julián Álvarez and Mahrez signed the comeback and prevented the Seville from leaving the top continental competition with a good taste in their mouths.

A fine soccer rain and a fine meteorological rain. That is what Sevilla found at the Etihad Stadium. Sampaoli’s pupils went out to play a match in which there was nothing at stake and they ran into a City willing to play their particular rondo to four corners. Guardiola rotated key players such as De Bruyne, Rodri, Cancelo or Bernardo Silva, but that did not change the automatisms of a group that is practically impossible to take the ball from. That is what could be seen in the first half in which the ‘skyblue’ accumulated players in the midfield, widened the field thanks to Mahrez and Grealish, pressed in the opposite field and invited the Seville to play on the counterattack. That glove was picked up by Sevilla, who had up to three warnings in Rafa Mir’s boots before hitting a corner kick. The former Huesca player caught a ball bounced by Isco and headed the long post without appeal to make good his coach’s plan before going through the locker room.

Manchester City Ortega, Lewis (Cancelo, min. 85), Rubén Días, Laporte, Sergio Gómez (Wilson-Esbrand, min. 70), Gündogan (Bernardo Silva, min. 58), Palmer (De Bruyne, min. 70), Foden, Mahrez, Julián Álvarez and Grealish (Rodri, min. 46). 1

Seville Bono, Montiel, Marcao (Gudelj, min. 46), Rekik, Acuña (Telles, min. 46), José Ángel, Delaney, Rakitic (Jordán, min. 67), Papu Gómez (Suso, min. 46), Isco ( Lamela, minute 57) and Rafa Mir. Goals:

0-1: min. 31, Rafa Mir. 1-1: min. 52, Lewis. 2-1: min. 73, Julian Alvarez. 3-1: min. 83, Mahrez.

Referee:

Orel Grinfeld (Israel). No warnings.

Incidents:

Match played at the Etihad Stadium before some 45,000 spectators.

After the break, Guardiola changed his game script. The one from Sampedor gave entry to Rodri, changed the drawing to 4-5-1 and the clash became a highway against Bono’s goal. The new scheme made Mahrez and Foden leave the full lane to the wings and Lewis appeared there to reach the rival area and sign the tie after a right foot to the near post. It was the definitive starting signal for City, which improved circulation, introduced footballers such as Bernardo Silva or De Bruyne and surrounded the Seville goal. Ruben Dias warned in a corner kick and Julián Álvarez first after a stratospheric pass from De Bruyne, and then Mahrez after a mistake in Carmona’s exit punished Sampaoli’s men, unable to sustain the avalanche of a rival who was clearly superior .