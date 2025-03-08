Lokonga and Pedrosa will be on the list that García Pimienta will offer throughout this Saturday





Sevilla has culminated in the rain his week of training in the sports city and confirms that he will travel to San Sebastián with the only casualties of Gudelj, Nianzou and Akor Adams. Good news for García Pimient Real Sociedad This Sunday.

The return of the Belgian was needed well, when he has been available, he has offered a good sports level. And is that Lokonga It is well understood with Sow And both players offer the team more presence in the center of the field. In this way, García Pimienta The core is more reponted and only maintains the decline of Gudelj, which according to the calculations should be incorporated into the group in the next few days.

For its part, Akor Adams He is already in the final phase of his recovery and García Pimienta himself acknowledged that they hope the player joins this week to try to reach the game against Athletic Club In Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Sevilla will head San Sebastián This next Sunday morning to face Real Sociedad at 9:00 p.m. A very important party for both ambitions to get a European square, and that is that Seville and Real are at just a point of difference in the classification.