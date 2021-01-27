Historical rivals in the fight to break the established order, this Cup tie showed that, to this day, Sevilla beat Valencia in squad, management, mentality and objectives. And even more so if Julen Lopetegui lines up more than half the starting team and Javi Gracia bets on an eleven full of substitutes. A palpable sign that while the people of Seville want a very open Cup title, those of Turia resign from the competition in which they defended in the last title because they have enough to achieve permanence without anguish. It is sad but the next league derby against Elche is key for Valencia, each day more depressed despite the fact that their coach is a huge worker, with more patience than holy Job.

At the beginning the Valencians tried to apply high pressure, as in the last league match against Atlético at the Metropolitano, but it was a mirage. Immediately the locals assumed full control of the situation and took the colors out of their poor rival on all lines. In just over half an hour, the duel was sentenced with three goals like three suns for the Andalusians, more capable, more involved in the game, more intense, with much clearer and more implacable ideas in both areas.

The Dutchman De Jong, the starting striker at the beginning of the season but now a regular substitute for En-Nesyri, was vindicated with a double, in a state of grace. First, he took advantage of a good hit from Acuña in a corner kick to surpass Racic and head even with one foot on the ground. Minutes later, he sealed a superb combination of the Andalusians from his own rear with a first-rate shot.

Seville Bono, Jesús Navas (Aleix Vidal, min. 67), Koundé, Sergi Gómez, Acuña (Rekik, min. 67), Gudelj, Jordán (Idrissi, min. 63), Rakitic, Suso (Óliver Torres, min. 63), De Jong (En-Nesyri, min. 85) and Munir. 0

Valencia Rivero, Wass, Paulista (Esquerdo min. 53), Guillamón, Lato, Jason, Racic (Molina, min. 53), Koba Lein (Musah, min. 90), Álex Blanco, Kangin and Sobrino. goals: 1-0: min. 20, De Jong; 2-0: min. 33, De Jong; 3-0: min. 38, Rakitic. referee: Del Cerro Grande (Madrid Committee): Yellow showed Acuña, Aleix Vidal and Munir. incidents: Round of 16 knockout of the Copa del Rey in a single match, played at the Sánchez-Pizjuán.

With no reaction capacity and without disturbing Bono in the least, the visitors only needed to applaud when Rakitic signed the third of precious vaseline. The action is as plastic as it is poorly defended. With these traces, the second part was played because it is required by the regulations. Seen what was seen, nobody wanted. Absolute government of Seville, which also did not want to make blood in a rival with more and more players from the subsidiary. Lopetegui suffered the loss due to Navas’ muscle injury. Too many accumulated minutes.