Sevilla Juventus streaming and live TV: where to see the semi-final of the Europa League

SEVILLE JUVENTUS STREAMING TV – This evening, Thursday 18 May 2023, at 21 Sevilla and Juventus take the field at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, a match valid for the second leg of the semi-finals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Where to see Sevilla Juventus live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Sevilla Juventus: where to see it on TV

The Europa League match between Sevilla and Juventus will be visible live via satellite on Sky Sport channels and free-to-air on Tv8. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Sevilla Juventus kick-off is scheduled for 9 pm today, Thursday 18 May 2023.

Where to see the match in live streaming

In live streaming, the Europa League Sevilla Juventus match will be visible via the platform, reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo, which allows you to view Sky programs on PCs and mobile devices wherever you are, NOW and DAZN. Even in some foreign country. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Match: Seville-Juventus

Seville-Juventus Where : Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium

: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium Date: Thursday 18 May 2023

Thursday 18 May 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sports, Tv8

Sky Sports, Tv8 Streams: SkyGoNow and DAZN

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Sevilla Juventus on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Bono; Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuna; Rakitic, Fernando; Suso, Torres, Lamela; En-Nesyri.

Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Gatti, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Of Maria; Vlakhovic