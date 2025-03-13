03/13/2025



He Seville has completed a new training session in the sports city with the main absence of Rubén Vargas. The Nervión club already reported that its player would not return to training until the last days of the week, waiting mainly to be tomorrow when he can see him with the rest of his teammates. ANDThe Swiss international went to Germany To visit a doctor of his trust for that problem in the hip that prevented him from participating against the Real Sociedad last Sunday, despite entering the call and even being among those mentioned on the bench. The final decision was not to force, even more with the good feelings left by the team during the clash.

It can be one Sensitive low for pepperwho must decide, talking to the footballer, about whether he is suitable to be cited on Sunday, in the last match before the record of selections, or better is reserved so that his ailment is referring and is right with the solution to it. Another player who must soon return with his coworkers to daily work is Akor Adams. The Nigerian striker continues to meet the established deadlines and from the coaching staff he does not want to force him more than the account. That same break should serve to find a better state of form. It is not ruled out against Athleticbut it is complex that it is included in the list of summoned.

Who will enter without problems in Nemanja Gudelj. The Serbian has completely completed the last two training and is looking forward to returning with the team. The first captain must now find a hole in the eleven, something that has become more expensive with the image shown by the Sevillists on the last day and the recovery of some midfielders. Gudelj is warned, just like I ago, Sow and Sambi Lokongawith the derby on the horizon. There are three days left to play against Athletic in the attempt to reinforce the passage of a Sevilla that will be aware of two victories consecutively for the first time in the championship.