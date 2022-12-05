Santiago Giménez is one of the great promises of Mexican soccer, for many, the youth with the brightest future. The former Cruz Azul striker had the chance to leave the machine last summer when his current team, Feyenoord, put around 5 million dollars on the table for his transfer, thus concluding his departure when no one expected it.
Today the Mexican striker has become a key player for the Netherlands as a whole, as either as a starter or a substitute, Giménez has been able to contribute goals since his first minutes with the club, presenting the best goal average in all of Europe, In addition to being the current leader in scoring in the Europa League, a couple of statistics that have put him in the crosshairs of world football, since one of the most traditional teams in Spain already has him as a market objective.
From Spain they report that Sevilla will follow Giménez very closely for the remainder of the season, thinking of a possible signing in the summer market in the event that the national striker continues at a high level. The club that Sampaoli directs is looking for a ‘9’. Well, of the 3 that he has in the squad, none is fully convincing. Thus, they see a forward center in Santiago capable of delivering certainties in the short and long term, thus, it is not ruled out that the team moves to sign for the former Cruz Azul soon.
#Sevilla #interested #signing #Santiago #Giménez #season
Leave a Reply