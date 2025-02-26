He Seville A total of 13 times In front of his audience, of which in just five occasions he has taken the game forward. Four victories by 1-0 (Getafe, Betis, Rayo and Celta) and one of them 2-1 ( … Valladolid), with a goal in the last section of the match, just the day where the renewal of García Pimienta. Has lived other worries, with losses also in the lengthening (Villarreal) or the win suffered in front of the Barcelona. In matters of matches, it has been almost consecutive in the natural year, a 2025 that he has not seen Sevilla lift a triumph with his fans supporting. Involved in a cocktail shaft, 19 points In addition they could seem good at the beginning of the course, with the team taking out agonized victories (five on a seven -game streak), to now leave the sensation of the opposite, of matches that escape due to lack of evil in an area and excessive please in your own. He Seville He has a problem when killing the matches and their home meetings are ended up making a ball, in a mixture of lack of resources with a long knife atmosphere when the ball does not enter.

The most revealing data is in the number of goals in favor. Sevilla has scored somewhat less of the matches that he has played at homean authentic nonsense of efficacy and a very high efficiency percentage, since it has been able to add a better number of points than expected. And those goals cost and add. It has only stayed twice without celebrating a goal, in the defeats against Girona and Real Sociedad; On the other hand, only in the duel against Valladolid was able to make more than one goal. And it will not be because the team does not generate, but it still does not find this template to live a placid afternoon, as enjoyed recently in Valladolid or at the time in the field of Espanyol. In it Sánchez-Pizjuán This strange mixture is fulfilled between the most unconditional support of the stands, with the usual anger to the leaders and that manifest insecurity that is transmitted to the players themselves.

The freedom of action has long been touched. Pepperwho was the figure of consensus and the person on whom he had to orbit this project and give tranquility to an audience on those who send, has been losing credit with the passing of weeks and months. It is understood that it is the coach possibly more suitable for a Sevilla in the current situation, although their decisions do not stop pissed off a fans who at times have been excited about the possibility of playing continental competition. It is still three points and now each rival, within the large group of candidates for a number yet to determine places that give the right to participate in a continental competition, it seems of that same league. You will have to get Sevilla your best version to achieve those goals. At the moment, the matches are concentrated away from Sánchez-Pizjuán, which perhaps produces a certain relief at this time of the season. Take off without the support of yours, nor under the focus of their pressure. Other templates in Sevilla with more pedigree endured that pressure pot. There are players in the current costumes to those who tremble his legs just by going to heat the grass.

Lack of goal

Sevilla adds 30 goals this seasonbeing the figure between inside and out of home very disparate (12-18). The curious or clear element of what happens in Nervión is that the main scoring weapons of the team do not see goal in the Nervionense Coliseum. Something happens. Starting with Dodi Lukebakiowho in recent weeks seems to have arrived a minor performance peak and every decision made in three fields is usually the least advisable. In front of the Majorca Nothing came out. Nor the simplest pass on some of the increases of Juanlugenerous in the effort. Everything went to Limbo, like a brand -free left -handed on the front that hit the soul and without oxygen. Badly resolved.

And it is that the Belgian only adds three goals from the ten that accumulates in the course with the Sevillists, being in this figure the only one that has achieved since the penalty spot. He does not find the inspiration in Nervión. Something similar to what happens to the second in that ranks of the highest scorers that depress for the unexpected names that are raising in this scorer ranking. With his two goals in the José ZorrillaJuanlu is the second best scorer of the Andalusians. Add four goals, all away from home. Something similar to a Isaac Romero that has not celebrated a goal for ten months in the Sánchez-Pizjuán. Since I did En-Lanesyrino Sevilla striker has tried to make him forget or at least dilute the figure of the Moroccan striker, to whom the goals fall in Türkiye.

Isaac’s issue also clashes directly with an offensive planning that seems destined to give him the title shirt without being, prepared by Lebrija for it. Another encounter that passes over him without his participation being noticeable. Had one against one with RAÍLLO where he lacked that conviction that he did at a time of the past year. He did not dare to throw himself against the central looking for his leg that was not covering him. He got a shot without mordant or destination.

He Seville It continues to bleed at home in the fight for Europewithout forgetting that it has other battles that has not yet finished. He has focused on looking up because he sends the calendar and demands his hobby. He will have to give a better performance when all weeks harden the level of the rivals to beat. A plain has passed without sorrow or glory. Before the selections break, the faces must be seen with Ray and Real Sociedad With the visitor poster. He does not take out both points and visitor, although he looks more uninhibited, less self -conscious, with more glued. All this must demonstrate it in Vallecas and San Sebastiánto end the Athletic as a local before the break. After the international break, the derby will touch. Three outings in the next four days. If Nervión now gives points, to Seville It will have to get them out of where you can.