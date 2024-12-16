

12/16/2024



Updated at 10:19 a.m.





He Sevilla FC managed to defeat last Saturday Celtic (1-0) again leaving a clean sheet in Nervión in the last home game of Jesus Navas. Garcia Pimienta decided again to give ownership to Alvaro Fernandez already with Orjan Nyland recovered just as happened in the duel against Atlético de Madrid and the Rioja goalkeeper once again had a good game. Arrived at the club last summer after finishing his contract with Huesca, Álvaro barely signed for one season with Sevilla and in a few weeks he is therefore free to negotiate with other clubs. At Sevilla they are happy with the performance offered by Álvaro when Nyland has not been available and now also with the Norwegian already recovered and they are laying the foundations for his continuity.

As anticipated ElDesmarque, At Sevilla they are already studying what offer to make to their agents. A proposal has not yet been sent to him, but his future as a Sevilla player is being studied by the sports management. Garcia Pimienta He already confirmed in the press room that the club would work on the renewal of the international goalkeeper with the lower categories of the Spanish team.

Alvaro, from 26 yearsTo date, he has participated in nine official matches as a Sevilla player, having conceded nine goals during this time and having kept a clean sheet in four matches (three in the League and one in the Cup). If its continuity were confirmed, it would reproduce what already happened with Nyland. The Norwegian was without a team when he arrived at Sevilla, he signed for one season, convinced with his good performance despite starting as a substitute and earned his renewal.