The Sevilla fans can't take it anymore. The Andalusian team lost 0-3 against Getafe and recorded their 10th game in the League without winning. The eighth with Diego Alonso, the worst shock on the bench in the entire history of the Andalusian team. Sevilla immediately dismissed the coach after the defeat against the Madrid team. His situation was unsustainable. “Sevilla FC announces that it has dismissed Diego Alonso as the white and red coach. The club thanks the Uruguayan coach for his services and wishes the best of luck in the future,” the club said in a statement.

0 Dmitrovic, Adrià Pedrosa, Juanlu Sanchez, Sergio Ramos, Gudelj, Kike Salas, Rakitic, Djibril Sow (Rafa Mir, min. 72), Boubakary Soumare, En-Nesyri and Lucas Ocampos (Suso, min. 64) 3 David Soria, Juan Iglesias, Djene, Gastón Álvarez, Diego Rico, Maksimovic, Mata, Luis Milla (Óscar Rodríguez, min. 89), Mason Greenwood (José Ángel Carmona, min. 89), Juan Latasa (Omar Alderete, min. 92 ) and Mayoral Goals 0-1 min. 4: Mayoral. 0-2 min. 36: Kill. 0-3 min. 80: Mason Greenwood. Referee Juan Luis Pulido Santana Yellow cards Dmitrovic (min. 4), Luis Milla (min. 12), Gastón Álvarez (min. 24), Gudelj (min. 76), Rakitic (min. 86) and Mata (min. 93)

The coach did not even give the press conference after the game. The explanations were given by Víctor Orta, the sports director. “I announce the dismissal of Diego Alonso. All the quality of his work has not been returned with results. This quality of his work has not allowed him to continue in office. We have to look for a reaction and that means the arrival of a new coach. This coaching staff has worked a lot, but they haven't turned this around. Today it was seen that the team was not giving more of itself. We train tomorrow afternoon and we will look for a coach as soon as possible because on Tuesday we have a very important match with Granada. Tomorrow or the next day we hope to announce the next coach,” he indicated. The name of Quique Sánchez Flores sounded insistently in the corridors of the Sevilla stadium.

Diego Alonso has added five of 24 points, to which are added four consecutive defeats in the Champions League and the European elimination as bottom of the group. Great victory for Getafe, which caused anger among the fans, who asked for the resignation of the board and which turned the Sánchez Pizjuán into a real scandal. The worst came in the final minutes of the match, when the passes between the Sevilla players were chanted with olés ironic of the local fans themselves. Sevilla is 16th and has the same points as Celta and Cádiz (the latter in relegation positions). The anger in Nervión was tremendous. Getafe, who had not won away from home yet, scored a very fair 0-3 against this sad Sevilla, which is a team incapable of stopping its pitiful fall.

“Mercenary players” was also heard at the conclusion of a match that was decided very quickly in favor of the Madrid team. Sevilla got nothing and after three minutes a Juanlu penalty for handball was converted into a goal by Borja Mayoral, who scored his 10th goal of the season. Sevilla tried, but their game was a real disaster. He never had the football necessary to dismantle a Getafe team whose players always won the duels. Sevilla was a real flan, with players completely overwhelmed by the situation, such as the young Juanlu, Gudelj, Soumaré and Pedrosa. A double error by Rakitic and Soumaré ended with a pass from Greenwood to the solo entry of Mata, who scored the second goal after Gudelj's positioning error. Getafe penalized any mistake by the Andalusians wonderfully. Their high pressing showed the weakness of the Sevilla players, who are completely blocked by the situation around them.

Diego Alonso tried to reactivate his team by bringing on Januzaj in the second half, but the atmosphere was uncontrollable in Nervión. The cries of “management resign” grew louder while the players were an absolute display of helplessness. The coach also removed Ocampos, who left amid protests from the stands for this substitution and even sat outside the bench after hitting several water bottles. Getafe, strong and confident, as shown by the fact that they have only lost one of their last 11 League games, scored the third after a new penalty at the hands of Juanlu. The youth squad had a very discreet performance. On this occasion it was Greenwood who scored the third goal, deceiving Dmitrovic, another of the players with whom the stands took it. In the midst of an unsustainable atmosphere, the Sevilla fans emptied the Sánchez Pizjuán with the Madrid team's third goal. An absolutely unknown image in the Sevilla stadium. Getafe is in eighth position, one point behind Betis, seventh. Joy overflowed in the Getafe locker room for this important victory.

Fan protest

Hundreds of fans took over the entrance door of the Sevilla stadium, very close to the entrance area to the locker rooms and below the main mural, calling for the resignation of the board of directors. They also attacked the footballers in a very heated and rarefied atmosphere. “The plan has not worked out. The team normally reacts, but today we didn't, the game was very bad on our part. Our line is very bad, but there is no other option than to unite as a team and only together can we get out of this,” said Gudelj, Sevilla defender. “The team is always with the coach, it is not his fault, it is the fault of, above all, the players who are on the field. “This club and these fans do not deserve the situation we are in,” added the Serbian defender, who had a very weak game.

