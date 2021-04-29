Papu Gómez was the likeable protagonist of social networks this Thursday after his partner and compatriot Lucas Ocampos joked when he recorded him, dressed in Sevilla, picking up a package dressed in Sevilla. The former Atalanta spoke about the fight for LaLiga: “Mathematically, we are close to the leaders. The objective of the season is fulfilled and from experience we have to go game after game. It would be a mistake to think beyond Athletic. The calendar is difficult, each game is a final, it has its nuances and difficulties … If we arrive with options we will jump on our heads, “he said on Radio Sevilla.

For Papu, “Sevilla have been very regular all season, except for one league match (Elche), the Champions League (Dortmund) and the Cup (Barcelona). I was surprised by the winning mentality. Here when a goal is set they go for it. It is a very big club, but it does not have the coldness of the greats. You see the president, the vice, Monchi … That gives you the guideline of knowing that you are in a large club, sheltered by a family. Just like it happens in smaller clubs. “

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of April 29, 2021

It has taken the Argentine a few weeks to adapt but he is already playing good games, like the past against Granada: “He came from another football, rooted in another reality. It was not easy, but Seville is a charming city. Argentines look like Spaniards and that helps. After the elimination of the Champions League, the team began to work continuously. There I found myself better and to know my colleagues better. Playing Wednesday-Sunday was more difficult. It was the key moment to get well physically. Now, I’m already assembled. “

Now, in addition, he acts more in his ideal position: “I arrived and Ocampos was injured, a replacement was needed for the band. My game is not so close to the line. I like to play in the center, but above all the key was to catch the physical tone. Against Granada I found spaces. I connected well with Rakitic, with Fernando, with Lucas … A version more similar to what was seen in the Atalanta was seen. Because he had a name, he would not be a starter at Sevilla. He started from scratch in a new league, in a new club, with players with a career. I came to help Sevilla achieve their goals. “

Finally, the Papu revealed something that has amazed him in Nervión: “Jordán is the player who has surprised me the most, I didn’t know him. He has a huge future, he is an extraordinary player. “