Within the Seville It is clear that this summer will be the time to go to the market with their best players and try to get the best possible surplus value. The January window has shown that there are members of that wardrobe with immense value and that they must be sold so that the accounts do not continue to fatter an uncontrollable and unsustainable deficit hole over time. Sevilla has budgeted in this year, where it even progresses that will go back to red numbers, a quantity of surpluses for transfers of 34 million. In that section you have to put the benefit achieved by En-Nesyri, Ocampos or Montiel. Not the total sales, but the clean of them, once the pending amortizations have been resolved. Therefore, to match that estimated figure in the budget, Sevilla must sell before June 30.

Depending on the amount obtained, or being a player who signed or if it is his quarry, he can match that section of revenue due to transfer, or even exceed it, which would cause that he could adjust more said budget and than losses were minorsbeing the path marked by the club after several years where there have barely produced consideration sales, increasing the deficit by a policy of lowering the salary mass even reaching agreements with the players to terminate their contracts without continuity solution, avoiding an amount of assigned that are not sustainable for the price to be paid in each loans. Sevilla has some 20 million destined to support that salary mass that does not enjoy the assignments.

Therefore, if Sevilla achieved a sale with Lukebakioits most quoted player, for the amount offered by Al-Nasrr In the last days of the winter market, of 45 millionthe surplus value would go above 30, which would cause a turnaround in those same accounts, as long as it was closed before June 30, a situation that Seville himself must control and even anticipate it. In 2022 Without going any further, the sale of Diego Carlos ending the month of May, with the newly completed league, to the Aston VillaHe helped the accounts not so disastrous. It is the last window that the managers have left after having closed a possible way out of the course. He Seville You need to sell a lot and soon. From the hole you can only get out of that path.