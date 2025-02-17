



The NBA player Jimmy Butler He has surprised with his new clothing brand, in which he has been inspired by the Seville FC. The athlete is soccer fond of and has just launched a new merchandising line, in which several clothes are found with a inspired shield in the Nervión Club.

In this way, the Bigface brand has launched T -shirts, sweatshirts and pants With this design in several colors. A detail that has not passed on the social networks, in which the Sevillista fans have praised this gesture and even suggests some kind of collaboration (or sponsorship) between Sevilla and the Warriors player.

Butler opened his own cafeteria in 2020. A year later, he officially launched his coffee brand and planned to devote himself to the coffee roasting business after his retirement. Meanwhile, Bigface has launched, line of merchandising of their coffee shops. Of course, whoever wants to acquire one of these items will have to get the wallet well, since all the products are above 200 euros.