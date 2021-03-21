Sevilla and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bunu scored a goal in the 28th round of the Spanish championship away match against Valladolid. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Saturday, March 20, and ended with a score of 1: 1. At the end of the first half, the hosts took the lead through the efforts of Fabian Orellan. In stoppage time, Bunu came to the opponent’s penalty area. After a series of ricochets the ball ended up in the goalkeeper’s possession, who hit the target with a kick from several meters.

Sevilla have 55 points and are fourth in the championship. Valladolid is in 16th position with 27 points.

Bunu has played 24 matches in the Spanish championship this season. The goalkeeper also has 20 meetings with the Moroccan national team.