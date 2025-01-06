



The movements in these first days of the January transfer market do not stop on the main floor of the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and, in addition to Juninho, García Pimienta can count on another attacker during this winter souk. It is none other than Rubén Vargas. Sevilla approached the Swiss international several weeks ago, given that he is in the last year of his contract with Augsburg. The German team wanted to renew him but the strong interest of the Nervión team in acquiring his services made Vargas stop all conversations to continue in the Bundesliga.

Tied to join in the summer as a free agent, Sevilla and Augsburg are negotiating with a view to a low-cost transfer now in the January market. In this sense, Gianluca Di Marzio and Sky Sports Switzerland, and have been able to confirm with negotiation sources pridenervion.comhave published on the afternoon of this Monday, January 6, that these conversations are well underway but still without agreement on the transfer price. As with the Brazilian striker from Qarabag, Sevilla hopes to be able to close this signing for an amount between 2.5 and 3 million euros. So in the coming days there may be news, although the winter souk has only just begun.

The name of Rubén Vargas arose in Sevilla in the need to reinforce the winger position. Ocampos left in the summer for Rayados de Monterrey, Ejuke was injured and will not return to the team until the end of January or beginning of February, and Jesús Navas ended his professional career on December 22 against Real Madrid. Seeing this scenario, García Pimienta insisted on signing one more winger, since at the moment the Barcelona coach is only able to count on Lukebakio and Idumbo.