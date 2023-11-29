From dream to nightmare in just half an hour. This was a memorable Champions League afternoon for Sevilla, who wasted a 2-0 against PSV Eindhoven that allowed them to depend on themselves on the last day and ended up saying goodbye to the competition at the first opportunity. The parish of Nervión promised them very happy with the goals from Sergio Ramos and En-Nesyri, but the double yellow for Ocampos, reckless and unnecessary, unleashed all the ghosts of a fragile team, now disoriented. The leader of the Eredivisie grew with superiority and Saibari, Gudelj in his own goal and Pepi dug Seville’s grave in a gloomy end to the match.

And Sevilla had the obligation to win, a situation that led to nervousness and imprecision in their passes in the defensive zone. The other side of the coin was his intensity in the pressure. Little by little, the team of the controversial Diego Alonso was stealing meters from the rival’s field and threatened the initial balance with a good header from Ramos.

In the back and forth, En-Nesyri exploited his speed but did not find clarity against Benítez. The occasion portrayed the first cracks in the Dutch defense, which broke down in the 1-0 play, an exquisite free-kick by Rakitic after which Ramos imposed his hierarchy.

Seville Dmitrovic, Navas (Juanlu, min. 58), Gudelj, Ramos, Acuña, Fernando (Óliver Torres, min. 84), Sow (Joan Jordán, min. 73), Rakitic, Ocampos, En-Nesyri (Rafa Mir, min. 73) and Lukebakio (Nianzou, min. 73). 2 – 3 PSV Benítez, Teze, Ramalho (Saibari, min. 58), Boscagli (Van Aanholt, min. 83), Dest, Schouten (Pepi, min. 83), Til (Tillman, min. 58), Veerman, Bakayoko, Luuk de Jong and Lozano (Vertessen, min. 44). Goals:

1-0: min. 24, Ramos. 2-0: min. 47, En-Nesyri. 2-1: min. 68, Saibari. 2-2: min. 82, Gudelj, own goal. 2-3: min. 92, Pepi.

Referee:

Davide Massa (Italy). He admonished Lozano. He sent off Ocampos for a double yellow card (min. 66) and Fernando for a straight red card (min. 98).

Incidents:

Matchday 5 in group B of the Champions League played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

The goal seemed to calm the tension in the always explosive atmosphere of Nervión, but the duel entered a real roller coaster. First the physical problems of the captain and emblem Jesús Navas, who nevertheless showed great pride to last on the pitch; then the goal disallowed for Sow due to a handball by the scorer himself at the beginning of the play; then a header from En-Nesyri hit the crossbar; and finally the hard shot, below, by Hirving Lozano, which Dmitrovic deflected as best he could. It was the fireworks before the break, to which Sevilla arrived ahead but with the feeling that they had deserved something more.

That reward for the merits acquired came as soon as he returned from the locker room. Acuña put a pass into space for the gallop of En-Nesyri, who this time added precision to his repertoire with the definition over Benítez that unleashed euphoria in the Pizjuán.

The beginning of the end



There, Sevilla, conservative with much of the path covered, but not all, took a step back and allowed PSV to close in on the local goal to hold on to the game. Dmitrovic multiplied his efforts and the Andalusian team masterfully controlled the double advantage until Ocampos was recklessly sent off for a double yellow. That was the beginning of the end for the Andalusian team.

Sevilla had been left with one less when Saibari invented an improbable shot to spice up a duel that moments before seemed decided. He spread panic in Nervión, with a harassment and demolition of PSV, and Diego Alonso populated his rear in the Numantine defense attempt. It didn’t work, as the tie ended up falling under its own weight in an unfortunate action by Gudelj that ended in an own goal. After the tie, a team in crisis broke down, with the coach on a tightrope and a complicated institutional situation in the middle of the fight for the presidency. Pepi’s goal definitively buried his hopes while the Pizjuán stands were depopulated in a dramatic finale.