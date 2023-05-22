Direct Chronicle

Sevilla was better than Betis in a weak derby in the first half and well played in the second half, where José Luis Mendilibar’s men ate a higher-ranked rival, who, however, played a very discreet game. It was Joaquín’s last derby (27 disputed, the most in history), which ended in a 0-0 draw because Sevilla did not transform the clear chances they had to win into a better match played by the Sevillistas. Sevilla had just played an extension of a European semifinal and the one who seemed to have played it was a Betis who was unable to shoot between the three sticks of the goal defended by Dmitrovic. Bad Betis and bad Miranda, who saw a fair red card for a hard challenge on Navas in the 87th minute. Betis played with one less the final 10 minutes and can be satisfied with a point that did not correspond to their game, but that allows him to almost certify his place in the Europa League. Something that they will achieve if they beat Getafe next Wednesday at their stadium. The locals are placed two points behind seventh place, now occupied by Athletic, which entitles them to play in the Conference League.

0 Dmitrovic, Montiel (Jesús Navas, min. 82), Gudelj, Rekik, Alex Telles (Marcos Acuña, min. 82), Rakitic, Pape Alassane Gueye, Papu Gómez (Bryan Gil Salvatierra, min. 70), Lamela, Óliver Torres ( Suso, min. 49) and Rafa Mir (En-Nesyri, min. 70) See also Chinese President: We stick to the strategy of zero Covid injuries 0 Bravo, Luiz Felipe, Sabaly, Abner, Pezzella, Luiz Henrique, Guido Rodríguez, William Carvalho (Paul Akouokou, min. 70), Ayoze Pérez, Canales (Joaquín, min. 80) and Borja Iglesias (Juanmi, min. 65) goals Referee Jesus Gil Manzano Yellow cards Luiz Henrique (min. 26), Montiel (min. 32), Rekik (min. 46) and Paul Akouokou (min. 82) red cards Juan Miranda (min. 86)

Sevilla left sad because they deserved to win. But it is a team rebuilt by Mendilibar, who has obtained 20 of the last 27 points and who was on the verge of winning the derby with a team with up to eight changes compared to those who played in the European semifinal against Juventus. Sevilla had the virtue of being ambitious in the second half, with a final half hour in which they deserved to win due to chances and approaches to the Verdiblanca area. Betis was saved and showed again that, even if it is better classified, it is very difficult for it to play the derbies. It has already been nine games of the League maximum without achieving victory.

The official derby number 38 dawned quite bland. Betis, strangely, did not show the personality that usually accompanies Pellegrini’s orders. It was a team that seemed to be satisfied with zero to zero, without daring to change pace and try to sink the fang into a Sevilla also without much arrival. The Betic plan drew attention, waiting for an error from their rival, without decisive men like William Carvalho or Canales making a difference. Sevilla broke the non-aggression pact in the second half. Players like En-Nesyri and Suso entered and Betis was saved by Bravo and the lack of aim from Mendilibar’s men. Miranda made a terrible tackle on Navas and saw the red card after the VAR notified Gil Manzano, who had only shown the yellow card in principle. On Navas’s leg were the marks of Miranda’s senseless entry, who had the detail of going to the Sevilla locker room at the end of the game to apologize to the world champion.

Betis, at least, held on with one less for 13 minutes and got a draw that they didn’t deserve. It is the team with the most expulsions in the entire League. “We have competed and we have been closer to winning than Betis,” said Mendilibar. “It’s a very good point, which allows us to keep our distance with Sevilla and score one more point against Girona. I repeat, the point is very good because we played 15 minutes with one less due to the red card for Miranda, which was clear”, highlighted Manuel Pellegrini.

