In a movement that is progressing positively among all those involved, everything indicates that the departure of Jesús Manuel Corona from the ranks of Sevilla could materialize this same market. The player is not to the liking of the coaching staff, who has given the green light for his departure, while the Andalusian team’s board knows that the sale of the Mexican winger would be a financial respite for the institution, since his salary is one of the most nourished by the squad and the club has a hard time paying for it.
There is optimism in the ranks of Sevilla about the sale of Corona to the Rayados de Monterrey team, so much so that the Spanish club is already analyzing the market movements they will make to fill the gap left by ‘Tecatito’ within the squad. And one of the names that they have put on the table is precisely that of another Mexican player with a complex market, it is Hirving Lozano.
Beyond the fact that there is no survey or approaches to Napoli or the player’s entourage, sources point out that one of the men the Sevilla board likes the most to replace Corona is precisely ‘Chucky’, a winger who is subjected to of desire of the Andalusian team many years ago and that right now continues with the sale label within the Serie A champion team. Therefore, it seems that as soon as the transfer of Jesús Manuel is signed, they could at least ask about the Lozano’s future.
