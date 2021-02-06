Sevilla gave a feast in honor of Lucas Ocampos, seriously injured after a terrible tackle by Djené. On the night of Papu Gómez’s scorer premiere and on the confirmation of En Nesyri as Sevilla’s top scorer, all eyes were on the former Marseille player, who could have said goodbye to the season. The goals came after his injury and consequent expulsion of Djené, when Lopetegui’s men chose to take off their bad body by besieging Getafe’s area.

The fact is that Ocampos was already the protagonist himself. It was the 35th minute when he beat Yáñez after a great internship by Jordán, but the sevillista celebration was watered down by the call of González González from the VAR to Martínez Munuera to review the play. The referees interpreted that the Argentine controlled the ball with the help of his arm, so the goal had to be immediately annulled. The problem is that in none of the shots that were offered to the match referee was the infraction clearly visible, which caused the anger of the Sevilla players, the local bench and even a Monchi who from the stands swore in Aramaic .

Ocampos remained hyperactive in the second half until the fateful play of his injury arrived. The Argentine suffered a criminal attack from Djené who hunted the ankle of the Sevilla footballer with his heels. The last straw was that Martínez Munuera did not even see a fault and it had to be the VAR who warned him of the terrible thing about the kick of the Getafe footballer. Crying and on a stretcher, Ocampos left the pitch, while the benches of both teams faced each other and Lopetegui and Bordalás were also sent off.

As if there had been an invisible conspiracy, Sevilla left for the game and Munir was going to open the can on the first ball he touched after a great serve from Jordán. The local occasions followed one another while Getafe bailed water as it could. His defense lasted until 87, when Papu Gómez hooked a shot from the edge that became his first goal as a Sevilla player with the help of Cabaco. The appointment was missing with the goal of En Nesyri, who had already had it close and who completed his fourth consecutive game scoring at home, cheating on Yáñez

The discount was 9 minutes but both teams signed the peace. Sevilla adds and continues, but adds another great concern to their account, that of losing an essential footballer like Lucas Ocampos.