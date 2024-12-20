Emotional video of the club for the holidays with the palace as the main protagonist

He Sevilla FC has launched his spot for this Christmas. As it could not be otherwise, the main protagonist is Jesus Navas. The emotional announcement is based on the farewell of the Sevilla legend, a farewell marked by “the gratitude and generosity” shown by the palace throughout an unparalleled career, the club explains in a note.

The spot conveys a very special message of gratitude from Jesús, who undoubtedly leaves an indelible mark on all Sevilla hearts. Its values, among which stands out that generosity and gratitude, They are the ones that emerge precisely during Christmas.

The club emphasizes that the legacy left by Jesús Navas “transcends not only Sevilla FC, but also the sporting field, having achieved practically unanimous respect and admiration in Spanish society.”

«At Sevilla FC we want to invite all our fans to live these holidays with the same spirit as Jesus Navas has shown throughout his career: giving the best of oneself, with gratitude and generosity, making it possible for what we build to last over time. Thank you, Jesus. Merry Christmas to the Sevilla family!“, concludes the Sevilla statement.