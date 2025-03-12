03/12/2025



Updated at 10:26 p.m.





He Seville FC He savor his triumph in San Sebastián and already looks at the next league appointment, set for him Sunday 16 at 16.15 hours at Sánchez-Pizjuán before the Athletic Club in a clash that generates illusion for the opponent and for the expectations that the nerves begin to generate in the table, increasingly closer to European positions.

Sevilla FC is gradually recovering its presence in LaLiga; After his victory for 0-1 against the Royal Society with the goal of Ejkehas reached the tenth position in the table with 36 points and is placed at a point of the seventh classified that is Mallorca. Instead, the Athletic Clubone of the greats of the season, does not go through its best moment.

It accumulates three games without winning and has the wear of the European competition. Not surprisingly, this Thursday faces in San Mamés the return of the eighths of the Europa League before the As Rome with the challenge of tracing the 2-1 of the first leg in the Italian capital.

A Nervión the lions will arrive in the fourth position of the table with 13 points ahead of the Sevillists. They come from a tie against Mallorca (1-1) and have suffered two defeats previously, the aforementioned against Rome in the Europa League (2-1) and another in the League against Atlético de Madrid (1-0) thanks to a goal by Julián Álvarez in the 66th minute.









As for the most recent precedents of the meetings between both teams at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, the Lions won their last game with a 0-2 solid, drawing 1-1 in their previous duel in Sánchez-Pizjuán. In 2021-22, Sevilla did impose itself with a 1-0 thanks to a goal by Rafa Mir. Before this clash, continuing with the history, another Sevilla defeat (0-1) and a draw (1-1) is recorded again.

Regardless of the stage, Both teams have shown great parity in their clashes in LaLigaalternating triumphs, defeats and draws. This match will be key to García Pimienta’s team, which is going through a good moment and remains firm in defense.